NFL Draft: Minor Leaguer credits anger of Giants' Daniel Jones pick for 3 homer game

The New York Giants selected Daniel Jones from Duke with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- A Minor League Baseball player credited his anger over the New York Giants' first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft as the reason he recently hit three home runs.

Tim Locastro went yard three times in Triple-A Reno's 15-5 win against Fresno on Thursday at Greater Nevada Field in Reno, Nev. After the game, the Aces right fielder from Auburn, N.Y. let his displeasure known about the Giants' decision to pick Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Jones was not expected to be the second quarterback taken in the field on Thursday in Nashville.

"If I'm being completely honest with you, we were watching the NFL Draft before the game," Locastro told MiLB.com. "I'm a huge Giants fan, and I was a little upset with their pick."

"I sort of had that on my mind in my first at-bat. I think that's one of the keys of baseball, when you're not really thinking about it and things fall into place. The general manager in New York, though, knows more than me, so hopefully it's a good pick."

GRAND SLAM! Locastro hits his third HR of the night and this time with the bases loaded! @Aces up 9 in the top of the 6th vs Fresno Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/4S74KPmcaf — Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) April 26, 2019

Aces third baseman Kevin Cron also hit three home runs in the win. Locastro went 4-for-5 on the night, while Cron was 3-for-4 in the victory.

The Giants followed the Jones selection by picking Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence at No. 17 overall. New York also took Georgia cornerback DeAndre Baker with the No. 30 overall selection.