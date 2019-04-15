Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown settles lawsuit

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the team in a March trade after playing the first nine years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown has settled a lawsuit with a man who claimed his child was nearly hit by furniture Brown threw from a balcony.

Attorney Alan Kluger told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that his client, Ophir Sternberg, and Brown settled the lawsuit. Brown had tried to have the lawsuit dismissed. Details of the settlement are confidential.

Sternberg filed the suit against Brown on Aug. 16 in Florida's Miami-Dade County Circuit Court, seeking damages in excess of $15,000, according to court records. In his complaint, Sternberg said his 22-month-old son was walking with his grandfather near a pool about 10:30 a.m. April 24, 2018 in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., when large objects started to fall from a building and crashed to the ground.

He said the items included vases and pieces of furniture, with some of them falling within feet of his son and grandfather. Security personnel at the building determined the objects were thrown from the balcony of a unit by Brown, according to the complaint.

Police responded to the scene in 2018, saying Brown was "very agitated," but they were able to calm him down.

Brown filed a motion to dismiss in October, calling the claims false and stating that the complaint was a "blatant shakedown attempt."

Brown spent his first nine NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before he was traded to Oakland in March. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro led the league with 15 touchdowns in 2018. Brown signed a four-year, $68 million contract extension in 2017 with the Steelers.

He signed a three-year, $50.125 million restructured extension with the Raiders in March.