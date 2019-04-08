Buffalo Bills sign English rugby star Christian Wade

April 8 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills added English rugby star Christian Wade to their roster Monday as part of the NFL's 2019 international player pathway program.

Wade, 27, is a projected running back. The 5-foot-8, 190-pound athlete has represented the English National Rugby Team at the U16, U18 and U20 levels. He ranks third all-time with 82 Premiership Rugby ties (touchdowns).

"I'm lost for words right now," Wade wrote Monday on his Instagram account. "I'll update the caption soon. Give God thanks."

The international player pathway program was instituted in 2017. The program aims to provide elite international athletes with the opportunity to compete at the NFL level and possibly earn a spot on an NFL roster.

The Bills and other clubs get a roster exemption for the international players, allowing the franchises to carry 91 players on their roster, compared to the usual 90 man off-season roster.

Wade retired from rugby in October to pursue an career in the NFL.