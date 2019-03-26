Bills to cut veteran RB Chris Ivory

Running back Chris Ivory made the Pro Bowl in 2015 with the New York Jets, but hasn’t rushed for more than 1,000 yards in any other season during his nine-year NFL tenure. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills are expected to release veteran running back Chris Ivory.

Sources informed ESPN and WKBW of the Bills' plan to cut Ivory on Tuesday. The move will save the Bills $2.156 million off the 2019 salary cap.

Ivory, 31, had 385 yards and a touchdown on 115 carries in 13 games last season for the Bills. The nine-year veteran signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Bills last off-season. Ivory made his NFL debut in 2010 with the New Orleans Saints. The 2015 Pro Bowl selection also suited up for the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars, before signing with Buffalo.

His expected release comes a week after the Bills opted to sign free agent running back Frank Gore. Starting running back LeSean McCoy will play on the final year of his contract in 2019.