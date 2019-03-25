Cornerback EJ. Gaines makes a tackle against Baltimore Ravens running back Taquan Mizzell (L) in 2017. The corner agreed Monday to return to the Bills, for whom he played in 2017 before heading to the Cleveland Browns in 2018. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- For the second time in his NFL career, E.J. Gaines is set to line up at cornerback for the Buffalo Bills.

The 27-year-old is heading back to the Bills for a second stint the team announced, returning to the team for which he played in 2017 under then head coach Sean McDermott.

"It made a lot of sense in my head," Gaines said. "I'm familiar with the coach and the scheme and the defensive game plan and everything so it was a no brainer for me."

Gaines becomes the second cornerback the team has added this offseason, as the club inked former Houston Texans first-round draft pick Kevin Johnson with a one-year deal earlier in the free agent signing period.

Last season, Gaines played with the Cleveland Browns, starting two games and playing in six before ending the year on injured reserve list with a concussion.

"It's really been frustrating, but that's been my main focus this offseason, making sure I can stay healthy through 16 games this year," Gaines said.

"I really can't change the past and my injury history, but what I can do is make sure I'm ready and prepared for this year."

Gaines was a sixth round pick of the St. Louis Rams in the 2014 NFL Draft, and played there until he was acquired by the Bills prior to the 2017 season for wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

That season with the Bills he played in 11 games, putting up 59 tackles, nine pass breakups, three forced fumbles and one interception.

Now back with the Bills, Gaines says he's excited to head back to Buffalo to play in a place where he had success just two years ago.

"I've already talked to guys like Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, just to kind of find out what they're thinking about this season. They're just ready to get started like I am," Gaines said.

"Like I said, it's great to have those guys still here, who I've already worked with, who I've already won with. It's a good thing."