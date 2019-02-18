Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) took a shot at Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey in an autograph for a fan. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen signed an autograph for a fan and took a jab at Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey on Sunday at Batavia Downs in New York.

Sources told NewYorkUpstate.com and USA Today that Allen wrote, "Hey Ramsey... Am I still trash?" under his signature on a photo of himself. Allen said Monday that he signed the picture and added the shot at Ramsey at the request of a Bills fan receiving the autograph.

Ramsey saw Allen's poke and responded to the autograph's caption. The Jaguars' star defensive back reiterated his stance on Allen being a below-average quarterback.

Lol thank you for answering for me @BigCatCountry #YES tf he thought! https://t.co/vIJua1CF1C — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 18, 2019

Ramsey previously called Allen "trash" during an interview with GQ Magazine last August. The Bills quarterback later said the comments didn't impact him and referred to Ramsey as one of the league's best cornerbacks.

Allen and Ramsey went head-to-head in Week 12 last season. The rookie quarterback completed 8-of-19 passes for 160 yards and one touchdown, and added 99 rushing yards and a score on the ground. The Bills defeated Jacksonville 24-21.

Last summer, Jalen Ramsey said “I think [Josh] Allen is trash.”



This weekend, @JoshAllenQB responded with an autograph at the request of a fan. pic.twitter.com/CLPnWBWr8g — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 19, 2019

The Bills selected Allen with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old quarterback started 11 games in his rookie season and completed 52.8 percent of his throws for 2,074 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Ramsey had 65 total tackles, three interceptions and 13 passes defensed last season.