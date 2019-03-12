Cleveland Browns signing DT Sheldon Richardson

Former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (91) will play for his fourth different team in four years after signing Wednesday with the Cleveland Browns. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns are expected to sign defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson when the new league year begins Wednesday.

Sources told NFL Network Richardson will sign a three-year, $36 million contract.

Richardson, 28, had 49 tackles, six tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks in 16 starts in 2018 for the Minnesota Vikings. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive lineman began his career as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He played his first four seasons for the Jets before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2017.

He played on a one-year, $8 million contract in 2018.

Richardson made his lone Pro Bowl in 2014, when he had 66 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss and a career-high eight sacks in 16 starts.