New York Jets to sign Minnesota Vikings LB Anthony Barr

Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55) is expected to sign with the New York Jets. He is a four-time Pro Bowl selection. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Former Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr is expected to sign with the New York Jets.

Sources told the NFL Network and ESPN that Barr reached an agreement Monday night to join the Jets. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The agreement can't be finalized until the NFL's new league year, which starts Wednesday. Teams could begin to talk with free agents Monday.

The 26-year-old pass rusher has reached the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons with the Vikings. The team declined to offer Barr a long-term contract or place the franchise tag on him before free agency opened.

Barr had 55 total tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and four quarterback hits in 13 games last season.

The Vikings drafted Barr in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has 338 combined tackles, 13.5 sacks, one interception, seven forced fumbles and 22 passes defensed in 71 games across five seasons. He is a four-time Pro Bowl selection.