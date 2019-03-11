Kansas City Chiefs to add Tyrann Mathieu on three-year contract

Houston Texans free safety Tyrann Mathieu (R) will earn $42 million over three years on his new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign Pro Bowl safety Tyrann Mathieu to a contract.

Sources told the NFL Network that Mathieu and the Chiefs agreed to a three-year deal worth $42 million Monday. The Chiefs' top target in free agency was the standout defensive back, according to the NFL Network.

The deal can become official when the NFL's new league year begins Wednesday. Teams could begin to talk with free agents Monday.

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Mathieu in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent five seasons with the Cardinals until the team cut him last March for refusing to take a pay cut.

Mathieu signed a one-year deal worth $7 million with the Houston Texans before the 2018 season. He registered 89 total tackles, two interceptions, three sacks and eight passes defensed in 16 starts this year.

Mathieu has 397 combined tackles, 13 interceptions, four forced fumbles, seven sacks and 49 passes defensed in his NFL career.