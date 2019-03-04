Philadelphia Eagles sign C Jason Kelce to one-year extension through 2021

March 3 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles signed veteran center Jason Kelce to a one-year contract extension through the 2021 season, the team announced Saturday.

Sources told the NFL Network the deal makes Kelce the highest-paid center in the league. Altogether, the center's three-year contract now averages $11 million per year.

Kelce originally signed a six-year, $37.5 million deal with the Eagles before the 2014 season. He had two seasons remaining on the contract prior to his new extension.

"Obviously, it's a tremendous gesture by the team," Kelce told the team's official website. "They didn't have to do anything like this. I'm really happy to be in Philadelphia -- I have been my whole career. I love being part of this organization. For everything to continue to go this week, for the team to be how good it is, for the coaches to be as good as they are, I just feel extremely lucky to be in this situation."

Kelce allowed only one sack in 16 games last season.

The 31-year-old offensive lineman is a two-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection. He won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles against the New England Patriots.

The Eagles selected Kelce in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He was the first Eagles center to reach the Pro Bowl since Jim Ringo in 1967.

The Eagles also signed defensive end Brandon Graham to a contract extension through 2021 on Friday. He could have become an unrestricted free agent March 13.