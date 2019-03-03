Atlanta Falcons sign backup QB Matt Schaub to two-year extension

March 3 (UPI) -- Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Matt Schaub agreed to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed by the team.

Schaub has spent the last three seasons with the Falcons as the backup to starting quarterback Matt Ryan. He has played in seven games and completed six passes during that span.

"Matt has a great understanding of our scheme and brings valuable experience to the position," Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said.

The Falcons originally drafted Schaub in the third round of the 2004 NFL Draft out of Virginia. After three seasons backing up former starter Michael Vick, Atlanta traded Schaub to the Houston Texans in exchange for second-round draft picks in 2007 and 2008.

Schaub spent seven seasons with the Texans and started 88 games during that span. He spent time with the Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens before re-joining the Falcons in 2016.

In his 15-year NFL career, Schaub has thrown for 24,887 yards and 133 touchdowns in 148 regular-season games. He has a 63.9 career completion percentage with a passer rating of 89.1.