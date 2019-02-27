The Oakland Raiders don't appear to be targeting a quarterback early in the 2019 NFL Draft or in free agency after backing up Derek Carr on Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Oakland Raiders believe that Derek Carr is their franchise quarterback.

New Raiders general manager Mike Mayock spoke to reporters at the podium for the first time since taking the role Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine. He was pressed about the Raiders possibly upgrading the position, after Carr led the team to a 4-12 record in 2018.

"We've got a young quarterback that we think is a franchise quarterback that's going to be 28 in March, so we're pretty happy with where we are," Mayock said. "Especially with our backup, who we signed last year, McCarron. We feel like we're pretty good at the quarterback position."

Carr signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the Raiders in June 2017. The three-time Pro Bowl selection completed a career-high 68.9 percent of his throws last season for 4,049 yards, 19 scores and 10 interceptions.

The Raiders have the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but have needs at several other positions. Oakland also holds the No. 24 and No. 27 overall picks, after trading stars Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper last season.

: GM Mike Mayock addresses the media from the #NFLCombine in Indianapolis. #RaiderNation https://t.co/afj7h8mGTQ - Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) February 27, 2019

Mayock also said he believes that its the general manager and head coach's job to keep jobs open to improve any position on a football team.

"But I think it's really difficult to try to improve over a franchise quarterback like the one we have in our building right now," Mayock said.