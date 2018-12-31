Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes in a crowd against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Mike Mayock is being hired as the next general manager of the Oakland Raiders.

Sources told ESPN Monday the Raiders were bringing on the NFL Network analyst. Sources told NFL Network on Sunday the draft analyst had interviewed with the AFC West franchise.

The Raiders fired general manager Reggie McKenzie in early December. He was offered the chance to remain with the team through the season, but did not.

Mayock, 60, was a 10th round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1981 NFL Draft. He played in nine games for the New York Giants and later for the CFL's Toronto Argonauts before joining the NFL Network as a broadcaster.

The Raiders (4-12) this season finished in last place in the AFC West, two seasons after finishing 10-4 and making the playoffs. Oakland ranked last in points allowed and had the second-worst points differential in the NFL.