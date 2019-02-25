Oakland Raiders, Coliseum Authority reach agreement for 2019 season

The Oakland Raiders and the Oakland Coliseum Authority reached an agreement to keep the team in Oakland for the 2019 season. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The Oakland Raiders appear to have a familiar home for the 2019 NFL season.

Sources told the NFL Network that the Raiders and the Coliseum Authority reached an agreement for the team to stay in Oakland for the upcoming season. Both sides are working out details of the deal and hope to finalize it by Wednesday in order to present it to the Coliseum Authority board on either Friday or next Tuesday.

The Raiders are scheduled to relocate permanently to Las Vegas in 2020. Sources told the NFL Network the agreement is for the 2019 season, but includes a team option for 2020 if the franchise's stadium in Las Vegas isn't finished. The 2020 option would have to be exercised before April 1 of next year.

Sources told the NFL Network that the next step after the board meeting Friday or next Tuesday would be an Oakland city council vote around March 15, followed by final approval at the league's annual meeting March 24-27 in Phoenix, Ariz.

The Raiders previously had an agreement to play the 2019 season in Oakland, but pulled out of the deal after the city filed a lawsuit against the franchise over its future move to Las Vegas.

The Raiders have played in Oakland Alameda County Coliseum since 1966, apart from spending 13 seasons in Los Angeles.

Sources told the NFL Network that the new agreement potentially could sway running back Marshawn Lynch to return to the Raiders if they offer him a contract. The 32-year-old running back was interested in returning to the Raiders if the team played in his hometown of Oakland in 2019.

Lynch becomes a free agent when the new league year begins in March.