Chicago Bears to release kicker Cody Parkey

Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey (1) will be released by the team when the NFL's new league year begins. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears are expected to release kicker Cody Parkey when the new league year begins March 13.

Sources told the NFL Network that the Bears will part ways with the kicker, but the team will still owe him $3.5 million in guaranteed money on his 2019 contract.

Parkey went undrafted in the 2014 NFL Draft and signed with the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles on August 20, 2014.

Parkey became the Eagles' starting kicker for two seasons and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2014. The franchise waived him Sept. 3, 2016. The kicker had short stints with the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins before signing a four-year deal with the Bears on March 14, 2018.

In his lone season with the Bears, Parkey converted 23-of-30 field goals (76.7 percent) and missed 3-of-10 kicks between 30-39 yards. He also missed three extra-point attempts.

The Bears suffered a 16-15 defeat against the Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round when Parkey's 43-yard field goal bounced off the upright and crossbar as time expired.