Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears are working out kicker Nick Folk, following Cody Parkey's struggles during the 2018 season and postseason.

A source told NFL Network that the Bears were working out the 11-year veteran on Friday. Folk did not play this season after undergoing knee surgery. The Bears are also working out former Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks kicker Blair Walsh.

Parkey, 26, signed a four-year contract with the Bears last March. He made a career-low 76.7 percent of his kicks last season in 16 regular season games. He made 3-of-4 attempts in the Bears' 16-15 NFC Wildcard round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 6. His only miss was a blocked 43-yard attempt with 10 seconds remaining, which would have likely won the game for Chicago.

Parkey made the Pro Bowl during his rookie campaign in 2014 while playing for the Eagles. He made 88.9 percent of his kicks that season. For his career, Parkey has made 83.9 percent of his kicks and 95.5 percent of his extra point attempts.

"That position is an emphasis for us," Bears general manager Ryan Pace told reporters on Jan. 14. "We understand we need to get better, get more production out of that position. Matt talks about it all the time: There's so much parity in our league, so many close games, the kicker position is critical. We know we need to get better there and it'll be an area of focus."

Parkey appeared on the Today show after his blocked kick that ended the Bears' season. Bears coach Matt Nagy said Parkey did not tell him he was going on the show during his exit interview. Pace has not confirmed that Parkey will be back in 2019.

"I feel worse than anybody about missing that kick because I wanted to make it more than anybody," Parkey said during his Today appearance.

"But at the end of the day, I'm just going to hold my head high and when things aren't going my way I'm just going to continue to think positive and keep swinging."