Baltimore Ravens, DB Tavon Young agree to contract extension

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tavon Young (36) and the team agreed to a three-year contract extension Thursday. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens and defensive back Tavon Young agreed to a three-year contract extension Thursday.

Sources told the NFL Network that the three-year deal is worth $27 million. Young confirmed the news in a tweet.

"Extremely blessed and thankful to continue my career as a Baltimore Raven," Young wrote. "Thanks to everyone in the @Ravens organization and teammates."

Sources told The Athletic that the Ravens will announce Young's deal at a press conference Friday.

Young's extension keeps the Ravens' versatile and young defensive back group together for the foreseeable future. The Ravens have Marlon Humphrey and Young, along with veterans Brandon Carr and Jimmy Smith, in their secondary.

The Ravens selected Young in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Temple. He started 11 games in his rookie season before missing 2017 with a torn ACL. He returned in the 2018-19 campaign and played in 15 games (six starts), registering 37 tackles, one interception and five passes defensed.

Young has 90 total tackles, two sacks, three interceptions and 13 passes defensed in his NFL career.