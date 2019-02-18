Jacksonville Jaguars exercise DL Calais Campbell's option, decline another

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars exercised options for three veteran players and declined another Monday, the team announced in a statement.

The Jaguars exercised the team options for Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell, defensive end Lerentee McCray and safety Cody Davis.

Jacksonville declined to pick up the option of tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins.

Campbell will enter his 12th NFL season in 2019. He signed with the Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent in 2017 and registered 25.0 sacks in back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons with the franchise.

Campbell had a franchise-record 14.5 sacks in 2017 and tallied 10.5 last season, becoming the first player in Jaguars history to register double-digit sacks in consecutive seasons. He is a four-time Pro Bowl selection, including two with the Arizona Cardinals in 2014 and 2015.

McCray, who enters his seventh NFL season, served as Jacksonville's special teams captain last season. He also signed with the Jaguars in the 2017 offseason and has 16 special teams tackles across 26 games in two seasons.

Davis, also entering his seventh season in the league, joined the Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent in 2018. He led the team with 10 special teams tackles last year.

Seferian-Jenkins played one season with Jacksonville and started the team's first five contests of the season before missing the last 11 games with a core muscle injury. He had 11 catches for 90 yards and one touchdown.