Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown: Big Ben has 'owner mentality'

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver Antonio Brown cleared the air on social media Saturday and revealed some of the issues he had with the franchise.

Brown answered questions from fans and aimed a tweet at Steelers franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, providing insight into the teammates' reported dispute at the end of the 2018 season.

Brown, who missed Pittsburgh's Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals after skipping a walkthrough practice, said Roethlisberger can't be criticized and has an "owner mentality."

"No conflict just a matter of respect! Mutual respect," Brown wrote on Twitter. "He has [an] owner mentality like he can call out anybody including coaches. Players know but they can't say anything about it otherwise [their] meal ticket [is] gone. It's a dirty game within a game. #truth."

The Steelers receiver also addressed his absence from the Steelers' regular-season finale and blamed head coach Mike Tomlin.

"After the coach [told] the team I quit while nursing some bumps, then invite me to watch the show with same guys thinking I quit, [I] can not stand with that," Brown said. "I'm the bad guy [though], we [missed the] post season, think about it."

Sources told the NFL Network that Brown will meet with team owner Art Rooney II at some point to clear the air. Brown recently requested a trade and posted a farewell message on social media and told fans that it's "time to move on and forward."

Brown had 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.