The Cincinnati Bengals fired coach Marvin Lewis on New Year's Eve. He makes his broadcasting debut on Sunday on NFL Network. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis will make his debut as a broadcaster on Sunday during an Alliance of American Football game.

NFL Media announced Thursday that Lewis will be joined in the booth by former Pro Bowl running back Maurice Jones-Drew and Dan Hellie for the 8 p.m. matchup between the Salt Lake City Stallions and the Arizona Hotshots. The game will air on NFL Network.

Lewis, 60, was the Bengals' head coach for 16 seasons before being fired on New Year's Eve. He posted a 133-122-3 record in the regular season and an 0-7 postseason mark during that tenure.

He worked in various defensive coaching capacities for 10 seasons before becoming the Bengals' coach in 2003. Lewis was the linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers for four seasons before becoming the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator in 1996. He was the Washington Redskins' defensive coordinator in 2002.

The rosters for the Stallions and Hotshots are sprinkled with the names of several former NFL players, including running backs Matt Asiata and Branden Oliver and kicker Nick Folk.