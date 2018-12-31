Cincinnati Bengals fire Marvin Lewis after 16 seasons

Marvin Lewis did not have a postseason victory in his 16 seasons as head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Marvin Lewis is no longer the second-longest tenured coach in the NFL after being fired by the Cincinnati Bengals.

A source told NFL Network on Monday that Lewis informed the Bengals' coaching staff that he has been fired. Owner Mike Brown made the decision to move on from the coach after 16 seasons.

Lewis, 60, led the Bengals to a 6-10 record this season. The Bengals were 131-122-3 during Lewis' tenure. The AFC North franchise was 0-7 in the postseason under Lewis.

The Bengals had the worst defense in terms of yards allowed in 2018. Cincinnati also allowed the most passing yards and third-most rushing yards in the NFL. The Bengals ranked 24th in passing offense and 21st in rushing offense.

The team has yet to officially announce the move.