Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals made it official Thursday, naming Oakland Raiders quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan as their offensive coordinator.

Cincinnati also hired offensive line coach Jim Turner, tight ends coach James Casey and assistant offensive line coach Ben Martin. New head coach Zach Taylor announced the hirings.

"As I said in my news conference, I'm focusing first on putting together a staff that our entire team will be proud of -- one our players will be excited to play for -- and these four coaches will be a big part of that," Taylor said in a news release from the Bengals.

"They are good teachers and good communicators who will think outside the box, and that's important for helping to develop the type of offense we plan to employ."

Callahan is entering his 10th season as an NFL coach. The 34-year-old was previously the quarterbacks coach for the Detroit Lions before joining the Raiders. He also worked as a coaching assistant, offensive quality control coach, offensive assistant and a quarterbacks coach with the Denver Broncos from 2010 through 2015.

Callahan also served as a graduate assistant at UCLA before joining the NFL ranks.

"We're continuing to assemble our new staff," Taylor said. "We want to make sure we hire the right people, because it all starts at the top. As I said before, we're going to take our time to make sure that everyone is a perfect fit. There's still a lot of work to do, and I'm looking forward to announcing more of the staff as it comes together."

Turner, 54, was the offensive line coach at Texas A&M from 2016 through 2018. He was the offensive line coach for the Miami Dolphins in 2012 and 2013, where he worked with Taylor. He has also served as an offensive line coach at Boston College and the head coach and offensive line coach at the University of Delaware.

Turner also coached the offensive lines at Temple, Harvard and Louisiana Tech. He served as defensive line coach, running backs coach and offensive line/tight ends coach during his tenure at Northwestern University before taking the job at Louisiana Tech.

Casey spent the last three seasons on the University of Houston coach staff. Martin was at Bryant University before being hired Thursday.