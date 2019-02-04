Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth has not committed to playing the 2019 season, despite being under contract. Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams left guard Andrew Whitworth has not decided whether he will return to the NFL for a 14th season.

Whitworth, 37, talked about his football future following the Rams' 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday in Atlanta.

"I really don't know," Whitworth told reporters when asked if he was going to retire.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro was a second-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2006 NFL Draft. Whitworth played 10 seasons in Cincinnati before joining the Rams in free agency during the 2017 offseason. The LSU product started 16 games this season and has only missed on start since 2013. Whitworth has started 16 games in nine of his 13 NFL seasons.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound offensive lineman is signed through 2019, when he will make $10.75 million from the Rams. Sources told NFL Network before the Super Bowl that Whitworth was unsure about playing in 2019.