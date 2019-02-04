Rams' Todd Gurley says he was healthy in Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley struggled to get in a rhythm on the ground in a 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday in Atlanta. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

ATLANTA, Feb. 4 (UPI) -- All-Pro running back Todd Gurley was sparingly used during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots, but he insists that he is healthy.

Gurley had just 10 carries for 35 yards in the 13-3 setback on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. He had one carry in the first quarter and just three totes before the halftime whistle.

Rams coach Sean McVay also said Gurley was healthy after the game. The star running back was also unused in the passing game, after hauling in 59 receptions during the regular season.

"Yes, he is [healthy," McVay said. "Really, I never enabled us to get into a rhythm offensively. We didn't have any third down conversions really the whole first half. They did a good job, and it seemed like every time we had a little bit of a positive play, we would end up having a penalty or move ourselves back."

McVay also put the blame on himself when it came to Gurley's lack of production. The 2017 AP Offensive Player of the Year led the league with 17 rushing touchdowns this season. He also totaled just 10 yards on four carries during the Rams' win against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game.

"I think a lot of it was a result of some things they did, but also, the play selection," McVay said. "I was not pleased at all with my feel for the flow of the game and kind of making some adjustments as the game unfolded and giving ourselves a chance to have some success and put some points on the board. Credit to them. They did a good job and I certainly didn't do good enough for us. Todd is healthy, and we just didn't really get a chance to get anybody going today offensively and that starts with me."

Gurley answered "yes sir" when asked if he was healthy after the game.

"I was in there," Gurley said. "Was able to try to get a couple plays but you never know how the game is going to go."

"They did a good job," Gurley added. "They've been doing what they've been doing all year. They just came out and they were the better team today."

C.J. Anderson also struggled on the ground, gaining 22 yards on seven carries in the loss. Sony Michel paced the Patriots with a game-high 94 yards on 18 carries. He also scored the game's only touchdown.

McVay said Gurley's struggles in the playoffs were more of a result of the opportunities that he had. The second-year head coach also pressed about why the Rams didn't throw the ball to arguably their best player.

"You could always look back," McVay said. "Certainly, that is going to be something I'm sure I'll say, 'I wish I could have got him more involved.' We could have thrown him the ball, but in a lot of instances you know you are saying, 'OK, we are keeping our run-pass balance.' When you do decide to activate some throws, what are the ones that give us the best chance to have success while not putting us in a position of where you are getting those pick-stunts and different things like that if you still want to keep that regularity?"

"The film is always a good chance to go back and look at it, and I know there is a handful of decisions that I am going to want back for sure."

Gurley totalled 160 yards and two scores on 30 carries in three games this postseason. He had 115 yards and a score on 16 carries in the Rams' divisional round win against the Dallas Cowboys, helping him average 5.3 yards per carry during the playoffs.