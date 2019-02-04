New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said he'll take a few weeks to consider retirement, following his team's Super Bowl LIII victory against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski said he'll take time to consider retirement. But he had a cryptic cameo in a Tom Brady video hinting at a comeback.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection, four-time All-Pro and three-time Super Bowl champion was pressed about stepping away from the game nearly everyday leading up to the Patriots' 13-3 Super Bowl LIII win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Atlanta.

He was questioned once more after the final whistle, telling CBS that Sunday night was about celebrating with his teammates.

"It would be an unbelievable way to go out," Gronkowski said. "It's not about that tonight. It's about celebrating with my teammates. And then I'll sit back, relax over the next week or two and see where I'm at. But tonight's about celebrating with my teammates."

Brady posted a video on social media after 2 a.m. on Monday. The Eminem song Guess Who's Back played in the background.

Brady and "Gronk" both stared at the camera as Gronkowski shrugged and moved his hands up, signaling that he was weighing his options.

The longtime teammates then both smiled and shook their heads in unison.

"Still here," the video said. "To be continued ..."

Brady's post had more than 350,000 likes and one million views as of Monday morning. A Facebook posting of the same video had more than 291,000 views and 15,000 shares on the social media platform.

"Gronk" and Brady have been teammates for nine seasons. The Patriots have never won fewer than 11 games in a season during Gronkowski's tenure with the franchise.

The superstar tight end is signed through 2019.