Patriots owner Robert Kraft dances with Cardi B at Super Bowl party

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft used some of his free time to dance with Cardi B at a Super Bowl party on Saturday in Atlanta.

The 77-year-old was on stage with the rapper when she was singing Money. Kraft moved around with ease, jumping up and down and clapping his hands during the performance.

He also sang the words to the song.

Philadelphia-based rapper Meek Mill enjoyed the sequence as he laughed and joined in on the dance. Kraft didn't dance for the entire song, but left a great impression on the crowd.

Nearby fans roared and applauded for Kraft before he walked off the stage. Kraft is worth $6.6 million, according to Forbes.