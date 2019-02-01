Nearly half of Americans don't care who wins Super Bowl as ticket prices drop

The Vince Lombari trophy will be up for grabs on Sunday as the Los Angeles rams take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. A recent study found that most Americans disapprove of the NFL and 44 percent of those surveyed don't care who wins the Super Bowl. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

ATLANTA, Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Nearly half of Americans don't care who wins the Super Bowl, and ticket prices are dropping for Sunday's New England Patriots-Los Angeles Rams game in Atlanta.

A survey conducted by Remington Research Group found that 44 percent of its 2,321 respondents said they do not care who wins Super Bowl LIII. One-in-three Americans will be rooting for the Rams, while 20 percent of the respondents said they want the Patriots to win.

The poll also found that 18 percent of people planning to watch the Super Bowl are most looking forward to the commercials instead of the game. The poll found that 63 percent of those planning to watch the Super Bowl care about the football being played. The remaining 19 percent are most looking forward to the halftime show or the party they are attending.

The get-in price for Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is now $2,474, according to Ticketmaster. That price is nearly $1,000 lower than last week.

Democrats have a net +12 percent favorable opinion of the NFL. Republicans have a net negative-18 percent unfavorable opinion of the league, according to the poll. Americans have a negative-3 percent net unfavorable opinion of the league, with 34 percent in favor of the NFL and 37 percent not in favor.

Florida residents lead the pack for Super Bowl tickets purchased from the southern states, accounting for 30 percent for the region and 8.3 percent of the tickets sold overall, according to Ticketmaster.

Fans from California have purchased the most tickets among any state, buying up 13.3 percent of the tickets sold. Massachusetts has accounted for 12.9 percent of the tickets sold.

Ticketmaster reported the average price of tickets sold at $5,739 on Friday, down $100 from Thursday.

Super Bowl LIII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.