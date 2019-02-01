Super Bowl LIII: Patriots, Rams aim for a number of firsts

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff is the first No. 1 overall draft pick to lead his team to a Super Bowl within his first three seasons. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- For Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, this is just a rite of February.

The AFC champions have 36 players on the roster who have appeared in a Super Bowl. Their challenger in Sunday's Super Bowl LIII, the Los Angeles Rams, have just four.

Mostly, though, the Patriots have Brady, who at 41 years old can become the oldest quarterback to ever win the main event. (Peyton Manning was 39 when his Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.)

Brady already has five Super Bowl wins and, eight appearances overall, and when it comes to opposing defenses, he has seen it all. He is favored to win it again.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff? This is just his third NFL season, and first Super Bowl appearance.

As for the coaches, there will undoubtedly be a first this season: Either the Patriots' Bill Belichick, 66, will become the oldest to win a Super Bowl or the Rams' Sean McVay will be the youngest at 33.

Here are some other fast facts to guide you through the game:

WHO: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams.

WHAT: Super Bowl LIII.

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

WHEN: Sunday, 6:30 p.m.

WATCH: CBS-TV, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app.

LAST MEETING: Patriots beat the Rams 26-10 in 2016.

LAST APPEARANCE: Patriots lost to Eagles last season; Rams lost to Patriots in 2002.

LINE: Patriots by 2 1/2.

NEW ENGLAND NOTES

The Patriots enter with the league's fifth-ranked offense. They were fifth in rushing and eighth in passing. ... Defensively, they were 11th against the rush but have struggled against the pass, finishing 22nd. ... This game will mark 17 years to the day since the Patriots upset the Rams in the Super Bowl. This time, no one would consider it an upset. ... The Patriots have won five Super Bowls, second only to Pittsburgh's six. ... They are also the third team in league history to reach three straight Super Bowls. ... Belichick and Brady are making their ninth appearance together, more than any other coach-player combo. ... Belichick is the all-time coaching leader with five Super Bowl victories. ... Brady could become the all-time leader in Super Bowl wins by a player. He enters Sunday with five. ... If the Patriots win, they'll become the first team since 1972 (Miami Dolphins) to win a Super Bowl one year after losing. ... Running back Sean Michael has scored five touchdowns in the playoffs. That is the most in league history by a rookie. ... Tight end Rob Gronkowski has at least one touchdown reception in each of the past two Super Bowls. He is tied for second (with John Stallworth) with 12 postseason TDs by a tight end. ... Defensive end Trey Flowers leads the defense with 7 1/2 sacks. ... Also, cornerback Stephon Gilmore compiled a career-high 20 pass defenses.

LOS ANGELES NOTES

The Rams boast the league's second-most-potent offense, finishing third in rushing and fifth in passing. ... Their goal will be to just keep putting up points, as their defense has struggled (though it has been better recently). They finished 19th overall defensively and were 14th against the pass and 23rd against the rush. ... Jared Goff, 24, was 7 years old when Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl. ... Goff is the first former No. 1 overall draft pick to lead his team to the big game within his first three seasons. ... Including the playoffs, the Rams have lost five straight to the Patriots. ... Like the Patriots, the Rams entered the playoffs as a No. 2 seed. This marks the first time two second seeds are matching up since the NFL started its current playoff format in 1975. ... This is the Rams' second Super Bowl appearance while representing Los Angeles. They made two trips as the St. Louis Rams before returning to LA. ... All-Pro running back Todd Gurley led the NFL with 21 touchdowns from scrimmage. ... He has been nursing a sore knee and hasn't been as productive in the playoffs. ... Gurley and the Rams still are a major threat on the ground, thanks in large part to late-season signee C.J. Anderson. ... Anderson won a Super Bowl as a featured back with Denver three years ago. ... Brandin Cooks, acquired in an offseason trade, led the team with 1,204 receiving yards. ... Defensive tackle Aaron Donald led the NFL with 20 1/2 sacks. He has yet to record one in the postseason.