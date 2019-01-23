Reports: Saints CB P.J. Williams arrested on DWI charge

New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) tackles Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) in the second half of the NFC Championship on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by Mark Wallheiser/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams was arrested Wednesday and charged with driving while intoxicated.

New Orleans Police told the New Orleans Advocate and New Orleans Times-Picayune that officers saw Williams going 80 mph in a 50 mph zone, use a traffic lane improperly and not use a turn signal. He was stopped in the Central Business District and refused to submit to take a blood-alcohol content test.

Williams, 25, was then booked into New Orleans jail on drunken driving and careless driving counts at 1:10 a.m. he was released about three hours later.

Williams was a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 196-pound defender attended Florida State before reaching the NFL ranks. Williams had 53 tackles, nine passes defensed, two forced fumbles, an interception for a touchdown and a sack in 15 games this season for the Saints. He started seven games in 2018.

He also started during the Saints' loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. A Saints spokesperson told the Times-Picayune that the team is aware of the arrest but have no further comment.