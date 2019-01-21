Saints' Drew Brees plans to return for 2019 season

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) walks back to the huddle after a play against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half of the NFC Championship on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by Mark Wallheiser/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees plans to return for the 2019 season in order to make a run at Super Bowl LIV.

Brees, 40, spoke about his football future following the Saints' 26-23 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship on Sunday in New Orleans.

"I plan on being here next year and making another run at it," Brees told reporters.

Brees had another MVP-caliber season in 2018, passing for 3,992 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions, while leading the league by completing a career-best 74.4 percent of his throws. The 12-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl XLIV MVP also led the NFL with a 115.7 quarterback rating.

"My mind's not even there right now," Brees said. "So this is all pretty fresh. But [I'm] just going to take a few days to kind of let it all settle in, talk with my teammates and my coaches. But I plan on being here next year and making another run at it."

Brees owns the NFL record for completion percentage, passing yards, passing yards per game and completions and ranks second in passing touchdowns and attempts. He ranks third in career passer rating.

"Each one of these is unique," Brees said. "Each one is special. I'm not getting any younger, though some days I feel like it."

Brees signed a two-year contract last offseason.