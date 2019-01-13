Eagles' Brandon Brooks, Saints' Sheldon Rankins suffer serious injuries

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) for an 11-yard loss in the second quarter on November 18 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Rankins suffered a major injury in the Saints' win on Sunday night. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles guard Brandon Brooks and New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins suffered major injuries in Sunday's NFC Divisional Round game on Sunday.

Sources told the NFL Network that Brooks sustained a serious lower leg injury and is out indefinitely.

Brooks left the game midway through the first quarter. He came up limp after being pushed into the pocket while holding a block.

Sources also confirmed to the NFL Network that Rankins tore his Achilles tendon in the first quarter. Sources told the New Orleans Advocate that Rankins will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the severity.

Rankins didn't return to the game after being carted off.

Eagles left tackle Jason Peters (back) and defensive lineman Fletcher Cox (foot) left the game in the second half and didn't return.

The Saints (14-3) advanced to the NFC Championship Game with a 20-14 win over the Eagles (10-8). New Orleans hosts the Los Angeles Rams (14-3) in the next round on Jan. 20.