AFC Playoffs: Chiefs aim to begin rare playoff run vs. rising Colts

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Andy Reid has never won a Super Bowl as a head coach. Patrick Mahomes has never won one as a starting quarterback, though this will mark first stab at the playoffs.

And the Kansas City Chiefs haven't been to the Super Bowl since 1970.

Reid, Mahomes and the rest are hoping to change all that starting Saturday, when they host the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC playoffs.

The Colts are coming off a wild-card road win over the Houston Texans. The Chiefs are playing their first game as the AFC's No. 1 seed. Kickoff is schedule for 4:35 p.m. EST.

Mahomes, the clear leader AFC top rookie honors, says he isn't feeling the pressure of having to perform in his first crack at the postseason.

"I have a big advantage here that I have a lot of great teammates that can make a lot of plays," he told reporters. "I don't have to try to do too much. Just get the ball out of my hands. Get it to Tyreek (Hill), get it to (Travis) Kelce, get it to all these guys who can make plays and let them do what they have been doing all season long. That's the biggest thing, not trying to do too much."

Mahomes shattered all sorts of rookie records, throwing for more than 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns.

The guy taking snaps behind center for the Colts isn't too shabby, either. After a season of being sidelined with major injuries, Andrew Luck flung 39 touchdown passes to lift the Colts from a 1-5 start to where they are today.

Along with all that, like the Chiefs with Kelce, the Colts have their own true threat at tight end, as Eric Ebron caught 13 TD passes -- trailing only Pittsburgh wide receiver Antonio Brown for tops in the NFL.

But perhaps the key to winning will which defense can come to life. The Colts have been excellent at rushing the passer, but struggled in every other area. The Chiefs have been hit or miss, letting Mahomes and the offense do most of the work.

They know they will have to try to be in the face of Luck, who often has lots of time to survey the field behind a staunch offensive line that allowed just 18 sacks during the regular season.

"Based on the numbers, it's going to be very challenging," Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton told reporters. "It's like anything, we will have our chances. We have to take advantage of it."