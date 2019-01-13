NFL confirms Maroon 5 will headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

Travis Scott performs during the 35th annual MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 20. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform on NBC's "Today" show in New York City on September 1, 2014. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The NFL confirmed Maroon 5 will perform at next month's Super Bowl in Atlanta. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Maroon 5 will headline next month's Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show on CBS, the NFL confirmed Sunday.

The Grammy-winning rock band has been rumored for months to be the musical act for the year's biggest professional football team, but it was not officially announced by the NFL until now.

A brief video of the band was also posted to the Maroon 5 Twitter account with the caption, "#SBLIII."

The game is scheduled to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3. Guest artists expected to appear alongside Maroon 5 include Travis Scott and Big Boi.

Among the previous music icons who have performed at past Super Bowls are Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Missy Elliott, Lenny Kravitz, Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Madonna, Nicki Minaj, The Who, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Prince, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and U2.

Maroon 5 is known for hits such as "She Will Be Loved," "Payphone," "Animals," "One More Night," "Moves Like Jagger" and "Girls Like You."