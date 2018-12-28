Quarterback Marcus Mariota was limited in the Tennessee Titans' last practice of the regular season on Friday and is listed as questionable for their regular season finale on Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

Mariota, who also was limited on Thursday, is suffering from neck and foot injuries he sustained in last week's game against the Washington Redskins.

"About the same as it was yesterday," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said on the team's official website. "(He was) limited, and we gave him some stuff to do, and he did some stuff. So we'll kind of just keep seeing where it goes, and figure out who gives us the best chance, and how he feels. We want to make sure he can go out there and do his job at a high level."

Vrabel said the Titans will continue to evaluate Mariota on Saturday and Sunday before making the final call.

If Mariota cannot play, Blaine Gabbert would start for the Jaguars with Austin Davis as his backup.

The Titans (9-6) can clinch a playoff berth by beating the Colts (9-6), and would win the AFC South title with a win and a loss by the Houston Texans to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tennessee also has an outside chance of landing a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Tennessee listed linebacker Brian Orakpo (elbow) as out of the game.