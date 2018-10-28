Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson walks to the sideline against the Washington Redskins on September 10, 2017. Photo by Keith Allison/Wikimedia Commons

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson sustained a sprained MCL during Sunday's 24-18 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, multiple media outlets reported.

Johnson was injured in the first quarter and was carted off the field to the locker room. The 28-year-old Johnson was replaced on the line by Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

A first-time Pro Bowl selection last season, Johnson is in his sixth NFL season. The 6-foot-6, 317-pound Johnson was selected with the fourth overall pick by Philadelphia in the 2013 NFL Draft.

The Eagles' offensive line received another scare in the second quarter when left tackle Jason Peters exited the contest with a head injury. Left guard Isaac Seumalo moved to tackle for a stretch, but returned to his initial position once the 36-year-old Peters was cleared to return.

Carson Wentz did his best behind a makeshift offensive line, completing 21-of-30 passes for 286 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Josh Adams had nine carries for 61 yards for the Eagles (4-4), who rushed 28 times for 133 yards against the Jaguars (3-5).

Philadelphia will enter its bye week before returning versus the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 11.