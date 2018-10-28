Arizona Cardinals tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (86) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Barry Church after a gain of 26 yards in the first quarter on October 15, 2017 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Four Jacksonville Jaguars players were detained in London late Saturday night over an incident involving "restitution of a bill."

Cornerback D.J. Hayden and safeties Ronnie Harrison, Barry Church and Jarrod Wilson were detained hours before the Jaguars were set to play the Philadelphia Eagles at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

"We are aware that four of our players were detained over restitution of a bill," the team said in a statement. "The matter is being resolved and the players are with the team. Any discipline will be handled internally."

Church, Harrison and Wilson were active for Sunday's game. Hayden was inactive after being listed as doubtful with a toe injury leading up to the contest.

The Sun, a London publication, reported that the players allegedly attempted to leave the London Reign Showclub at 4 a.m. without paying a bill of more than $64,000 after drinking $500-a-bottle champagne and vodka. The club features burlesque and circus performers.

According to the newspaper, the players were met by security and "squared up to the bouncers outside the nightspot."

"Things got pretty heated and there was a lot of swearing and shouting and things became physical," a source told The Sun.

The Sun report indicated that the four men arrested by police were released after nine hours in custody when the bill was settled and the complaint dropped.

"Police were called ... following reports of a fight. Officers attended and spoke with a group of males who had allegedly been attempting to leave the venue without paying a large bill," London police said in a statement. "Four men aged in their twenties were subsequently arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and taken to a central London police station for questioning. They were all subsequently released with no further action."

The Jaguars entered the game with three consecutive losses, and eventually fell to the Eagles. Their offense and defense have yet to play at a level that helped them reach the AFC Championship Game last season.