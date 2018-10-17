San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard rolls out to pass in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals on October 7, 2018 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley believes that quarterback C.J. Beathard has the team headed in the right direction.

Beathard tossed two touchdowns to speedy receiver Marquise Goodwin in San Francisco's 33-30 setback to the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. The 24-year-old Beathard, however, was undone by a late interception that helped the Packers send the 49ers (1-5) to their fourth straight loss.

"We have 100 percent confidence in C.J. Everyone else thinks of him as a backup. He is not a backup. The guy is a starter. He runs our offense really, really well," Staley said.

Staley also defended his quarterback on the play that ended up being an interception.

"The guy was trying to make a play," the 34-year-old Staley said. "It was one-on-one coverage down the field with Marquise. He was trying to let his guy make a play.

"We have 100 percent confidence in C.J. We can't go two series of three-and-outs at the end of the game. It is on everybody, not just one person."

Beathard has completed 73-of-114 passes for 892 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions since fellow quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was lost for the season with a knee injury.

The 49ers, who host the undefeated Los Angeles Rams (6-0) on Sunday, bolstered their quarterback position on Tuesday by signing Tom Savage to a one-year deal.