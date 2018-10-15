Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) runs for a 57-yard touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter on December 17, 2017 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley isn't just putting the fans in awe with his dominating performances.

Count teammate and wide receiver Robert Woods among the many heaping praise on Gurley, who set a career high with 208 rushing yards in the Rams' 23-20 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

"I'm actually surprised that we didn't do that last year or sooner," Woods said. "He's been running wild ever since I got to this team. ... And he's a beast. You know he's doing well when defenders are saying, 'Man, he's getting five yards a touch, five yards a touch.' He's pretty much unstoppable right now."

Gurley has paid dividends after signing a four-year, $60 million contract extension prior to the season by leading the league in rushing yards (623) and touchdowns (11 -- nine rushing, two receiving).

"It was a team effort," Gurley said after becoming the first Rams rusher to eclipse 200 yards in a game since Marshall Faulk accomplished the feat against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 23, 2001.

"Everybody did a great job, and it was just kind of easy for me, honestly, because those guys did such a great job."

Gurley's previous career high in rushing was 159 yards, set against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 11, 2015.

The 24-year-old Gurley is coming off a monstrous season in 2017 in which he led Los Angeles to the NFC West title. He became the first Rams player to win the Offensive Player of the Year award since Faulk in 2001.

Gurley led the NFL in touchdowns (19), points scored among non-kickers (114) and scrimmage yards (2,093) in addition to finishing second in rushing yards (1,305). He also topped the league's running backs in receiving yards with 788 and his average of 6.1 yards per touch was the best in the NFL.

The Rams (6-0) will visit the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.