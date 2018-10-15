Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh stands on the sideline during a timeout in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 30, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh likes to talk about the importance of "stacking wins."

That philosophy will play a critical part of the 2018 season in the coming weeks.

Baltimore has won two of three road games. Now, the Ravens play four of their next five matchups at M&T Bank Stadium, beginning Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Baltimore is coming off one of the most dominant performances in franchise history with a 21-0 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. Harbaugh knows a successful stretch will go a long way for his team's postseason hopes.

"Winning a game like that on the road doesn't mean nearly as much if you can't follow it up," Harbaugh said. "You have to back it up with another win, and what you need to do in the NFL is stack wins.

"You need to find a way to get on a roll, and you do that by getting better every single day, all the things we always talk about, and going out there and playing good, winning football on Sunday. That's all our focus needs to be, because if we can stack a win on top of that win, then it really starts to mean something."

Baltimore finished with 11 sacks against the Titans -- one shy of tying the NFL record. Tennessee was also shut out for the first time in the 20-year history of Nissan Stadium. The Ravens allowed just 106 total yards, the second fewest in franchise history behind the 94 yards given up against Cincinnati in 2000.

The Ravens have also not allowed a second-half touchdown over their first six games, the longest streak since the 1970 merger, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

"You just want to play productive defense, and we had the opportunity to do that," linebacker Terrell Suggs said. "Our offense did a good job of controlling the time of possession, so we pretty much had a fresh defense. It was a team win, offense, defense, and special teams alike. So, it was a good win. It was a good road win, too."

The Ravens face a stern test against the Saints, who are coming off a bye and had an extra week to prepare for Baltimore's aggressive pass rush, which leads the league with 26 sacks. New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees poses a formidable challenge.

"His vision is unbelievable," Harbaugh said of Brees. "His pocket awareness is the best, and he's very accurate. So, he can see, he can find the open receiver, and he gets guys in position. They scheme guys open. He knows what he's looking at pre-snap, and he knows what he's looking at post-snap. So, he's not going to miss an open guy very often, and he has a great feel for the rush."

NOTES:

--

LG Alex Lewis was carted off the field and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after suffering a neck injury Week 6 against the Titans. Lewis was moving all his extremities and the early prognosis was positive. "I would say this, that so far, so good. There's a lot of optimism," Harbaugh said. Lewis underwent more tests in Baltimore on Monday and has a chance to play Week 7 against the Saints.

--

WR/KR Cyrus Jones, claimed off waivers after he was released by the New England Patriots last week, had four punt returns for 50 yards against Tennessee. He was given an opportunity to be the primary kick returner after the Ravens released Tim White. Jones missed all of last season with a torn ACL. Jones has a firm grasp to maintain his spot on the depth chart.

--

OL Orlando Brown Jr. got his first extensive action when Alex Lewis left the Titans game with a neck injury. The rookie saw time at right tackle, while James Hurst moved inside to Lewis' former position at left guard. Brown will likely get the start Week 7 against the Saints.

--

DT Michael Pierce was back in the lineup against the Titans after missing two games with a foot injury. Pierce played 14 snaps and finished with a pair of tackles. The Ravens allowed just 55 yards on the ground.

--

RB Gus Edwards was active for the first time this season after fellow rookie running back De'Lance Turner (hamstring) was placed on IR. Edwards primarily provides depth behind Alex Collins and Javorius Allen. Still, Edwards had 42 yards and 10 carries against the Titans.