Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) connects on a 51-yard field goal with no time left to beat the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round on January 15, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. File photo by Shane Roper/UPI | License Photo

Mason Crosby endured the worst day of his professional career.

Crosby misfired on 4-of-5 field-goal attempts and missed an extra point in the Green Bay Packers' 31-23 setback to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The field goal he made came from 41 yards out in the waning moments in the contest.

"Well, obviously shocked; it's never happened to me," said the 34-year-old Crosby, who is the Packers' career scoring leader and a former Pro Bowl selection.

"That's never happened to me. It doesn't happen. So I'm going to evaluate it but I'm going to [chalk] it up to something that is an anomaly in life that I've never even been a part of. So I'm going to evaluate the details like I do every week and move on. Because that one for me is something that I've never been a part of and hope to never be part of again."

Crosby made 10-of-11 field-goal attempts entering Sunday's game, with the lone misfire coming from 52 yards out.

"I think he's one of the greatest kickers of all time," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. "I've always said he and Robbie Gould, what they do in the elements over the years is some of the finest kicking that I've seen in my time. Obviously he's disappointed. I don't think he expected this. We have a ton of faith in him. He's done it for a long time, made some big kicks for us over the years. They've got to clean the operation up: snap, hold and he's got to make them."

Crosby has spent his entire career with the Packers, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

