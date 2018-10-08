Bears sign OL Bryan Witzmann, send LB Sam Acho to IR

Chicago Bears linebacker Sam Acho (L) is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears have signed offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann and placed linebacker Sam Acho on injured reserve.

Chicago announced the roster moves on Monday.

Acho, 30, is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle. The fourth round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft played his first four seasons for the Arizona Cardinals before joining the Bears in 2015. Acho had 40 tackles, three sacks, a pass defensed and a forced fumble in 16 games last season for the Bears. The 6-foot-3, 259-pound defender did not make a tackle in four appearances this season.

Acho suffered the injury during the Bears' Sept. 30 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Witzmann started 13 games last season for the Kansas City Chiefs. He was released on Friday by the Minnesota Vikings. He is penciled in as a backup to Bears right guard Kyle Longe on the team's depth chart. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound South Dakota State product has appeared in 27 games during his NFL tenure.

The Bears battle the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.