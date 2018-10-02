Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Matt Ryan is my No. 1 quarterback for Week 5 of the 2018 fantasy football season.

Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Newton, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are also in the top five of my weekly rankings at the position.

If you have gunslingers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Chicago Bears, make sure to get them out of your lineup and find a replacement, as those teams have Week 5 byes.

There are still plenty of great passing options with great matchups in Week 5. Read the descriptions below for more of my favorite starts.

If you are needy at the position -- or looking for a streaming option -- check out my top waiver wire add/drops for Week 5.

Here are my Top 20 options at the position this week.

TOP 20 WEEK 5 RANKINGS BELOW

TOP SHELF

"Matty Ice" is red-hot for the Atlanta Falcons after a sluggish debut for the 2018 season. Since Week 1, Ryan has thrown multiple touchdowns in every game. In Week 3 he went off for 374 yards and five touchdowns. He followed that showing by throwing for 419 yards and three scores in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. This week he is my top quarterback. The Falcons are facing the Pittsburgh Steelers, a unit that has allowed the second-most touchdowns and third-most passing yards to opposing quarterbacks. Ryan is a must-start in this matchup.

Roethlisberger should have just as good of a performance, if not a better one than Ryan in what I think will be a shootout in Pittsburgh. The Steelers star had back-to-back weeks with at least 300 yards and three touchdown passes in Week 2 and Week 3. He only threw one score in Week 4, but I expect a rebound against the Falcons, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points to opposing passers in 2018. "Big Ben" is my No. 2 option at the position this week.

SNEAKY PLAYS

The Philadelphia Eagles are finally starting to get their weapons back and Carson Wentz looks to be heating up. I have Wentz as my No. 10 option at quarterback this week with a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Wentz was underwhelming in his return to action in Week 3, but showed up big in Week 4, passing for 348 yards and two touchdowns. I'm expecting a similar performance here in what should be a close game. The Vikings were also just torched by Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams and the Eagles have the firepower to perform similarly.

Alex Smith might not always be a super exciting option at quarterback, but he gets the job done. I like him as a streaming starter in deeper leagues this week as he has a matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are tied for allowing the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks and the Washington Redskins are coming off of a bye. Look for the Redskins to come out firing. Smith is my No. 14 gunslinger for Week 5.

LONGSHOTS

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles is my No. 15 option this week and is worth a look if you are in a jam at the position. Bortles has eclipsed 375 passing yards and has multiple scores in two of his four starts this season. He passed for 388 yards and two scores in the Jaguars' Week 4 win against the New York Jets. This week he gets the Kansas City Chiefs, who have allowed the second-most passing yards and fourth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Bortles is definitely a streaming option for Week 5.

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott is my No. 17 option at quarterback in Week 5, but I wouldn't use him unless you are desperate. Prescott is coming off of his best game of the season, where he threw for 255 yards and two scores against the Detroit Lions. This week he gets a matchup against the Houston Texans, one of six teams in the NFL that has allowed at least 10 passing scores in 2018.