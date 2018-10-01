Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) steps back to pass in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger experienced a tale of two halves during Sunday's 26-14 setback to the Baltimore Ravens.

After throwing for 224 yards in the first half, Roethlisberger saw the Steelers' offense muster just 47 yards in the second. All told, Pittsburgh (1-2-1) rushed for just 19 yards and converted just 2-of-12 third-down opportunities in the game.

"I didn't make enough throws and we didn't convert first downs," the 36-year-old Roethlisberger said. "We were terrible on third downs. That's on me. We didn't make enough plays in the second half."

When asked if he's on the same page with outspoken wide receiver Antonio Brown, Roethlisberger was quick to respond.

"I'm not on the same page with anybody right now," Roethlisberger said. "I'm not playing well enough. I need to play better. [It] was just a bad day at the office. I promise I'll be back to play better."

Roethlisberger connected with Brown on a 26-yard touchdown toss, but the latter didn't catch a pass on four targets in the second half. Roethlisberger attempted to force the ball into double coverage late in the fourth quarter, with the end result being an interception after Ravens defender Anthony Levine undercut the route.

Justin Tucker's fourth field goal of the second half capped the scoring for the Ravens (3-1).

With game flow in his favor, Roethlisberger threw for 1,140 yards against the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had just 50 yards passing in the second half versus Baltimore.

"We went a lot of no huddle and got into a rhythm and when you're converting and getting first downs you can get new sets of downs and more things happen," Roethlisberger said. "We did not make enough plays in the second half to do that."