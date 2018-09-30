Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) celebrates his touchdown catch in the fourth quarter on November 26, 2017 at Heinz Field against the Green Bay Packers in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown isn't thrilled with just being targeted the third most times this season.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection, Brown cited his impressive resume for his need to have more on his plate. For a point of reference, he has been targeted 42 times in three games.

"My statistics are already there. I've already done everything from a statistical point," the 30-year-old Brown said. "Obviously, it's out of my control. I can't throw it to myself. But what's important is we continue to win. I'm getting a lot of respect out there. Guys are doubling me, tripling me. But what's new? We've got to continue to win. Winning is most important. Obviously I think I'm the top-rated receiver from 2010 [among] who's in the league. It's all about winning at this point."

The Steelers (1-1-1) received their first win on Monday with a 30-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown had six catches for 50 yards versus the Buccaneers, increasing his totals to 24 and 201, respectively, this season. His season-long totals trail fellow wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster for the team lead in both categories (27, 356).

"I think that's on the come up, very soon," Smith-Schuster said of Brown's situation. "I think I'm going to get a double-team. More and more as time comes on, they're going to slow me down. ... Right now, AB is taking the double-teams, I'm able to get my plays in. When the time comes, if I get double-teamed, someone has to make those plays."

Brown has recorded 100-plus-catch seasons in each of the last five years. He also has eclipsed 1,200 receiving yards while reeling in eight or more touchdown passes in every season during that stretch.

RELATED Ravens renew bitter rivalry at Steelers

Signed to a four-year, $68 million contract extension in February 2017, Brown had 101 receptions for an NFL-best 1,533 yards last season despite missing two games with a calf injury. He also had nine touchdown catches en route to being named the AFC Offensive Player of the Year.

Brown has 757 career receptions for 10,120 yards and 61 touchdowns since entering the league as a sixth-round pick of the Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft.