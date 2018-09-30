Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) hands off to running back Le'Veon Bell (26) during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons on December 14, 2014 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. File photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

The Pittsburgh Steelers are asking a steep price for the services of star running back Le'Veon Bell.

The Steelers have informed teams interested in Bell that the asking price is at least a second-round draft pick in addition to another "good" player, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.

For Bell to be traded, he would have to sign his $14.54 million franchise tender.

If Bell isn't moved before the Oct. 30 trade deadline, the 26-year-old has until Nov. 13 to sign his tender in order to accrue a season toward free agency. Bell has forfeited more than $3.4 million in salary by missing the first four games of the season.

Bell struggled out of the blocks in 2017 before finishing the season with 1,291 rushing yards and 85 receptions for 655 yards. Bell was selected to the Pro Bowl for the third time and was named All-Pro for the second time.

James Conner, the replacement for Bell, had a monstrous season debut with 135 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 31 carries in a season-opening 21-21 tie at Cleveland.

However, Conner was limited to 78 yards rushing on 23 carries in his next two games. The 23-year-old also had five receptions in each of the first three games.