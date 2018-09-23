Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) runs by Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce (97) and scores an 11-yard touchdown on December 10, 2017 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entertaining trade offers for running back Le'Veon Bell, according to a published report Sunday.

Adam Schefter cited league sources telling ESPN of the news on Bell, who sent a cryptic tweet early Sunday morning that may be related to his ongoing holdout.

"[S]ometimes a simple 'thank you' can go a long way...I feel like too many ppl take me for granted...," the 26-year-old Bell wrote on Twitter.

Now, Bell's tweet did not mention either the Steelers or football itself, so there's room for interpretation.

Bell is eligible to hold out until Week 10 if his desire is to avoid potential injury heading into free agency.

The sixth-year running back has refused to sign a $14.5 million franchise tag while he pursues a new contract. He could lose up to $855,000 per game if he remains absent.

Bell struggled out of the blocks in 2017 before finishing the season with 1,291 rushing yards and 85 receptions for 655 yards. Bell was selected to the Pro Bowl for the third time and was named All-Pro for the second time.

James Conner, the replacement for Bell, had a monstrous season debut with 135 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 31 carries in a season-opening 21-21 tie at Cleveland.

However, Conner was limited to 17 yards rushing on eight carries in last week's 27-21 loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's also had five receptions in each of the first two games.