Colts promote RB McNichols, 2 others from practice squad

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts have promoted practice squad running back Jeremy McNichols, tight end Mo Alie-Cox and defensive end Carroll Phillips to the active roster.

Indianapolis announced the roster moves on Friday. The Colts also waived linebacker Skai Moore and tight end Erik Swoope, while placing tackle/guard Joe Haeg on injured reserve.

McNichols entered the league as a fifth round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played in two games and spent time on the San Francisco 49ers' active roster and practice squad in 2017. He participated in 49ers training camp and the offseason program before being waived on Sept. 1. McNichols originally signed to the Colts' practice squad on Sept. 3.

Ali-Cox signed with the Colts' practice squad on Sept. 2. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent signing in 2017 with the Colts and spent the offseason program and training camp with the Colts.

Phillips also joined the Colts' practice squad on Sept. 3. He participated in the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2018 offseason program and training camp before being waived on Sept. 1. Phillips spent time with teh Jaguars' active roster and practice squad last season. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent signing by the Jaguars in 2017.

The Colts have Marlon Mack listed as their starting running back, with Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines behind Mack on the depth chart. Mack is listed as questionable for Sunday's game as he is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron are listed as the team's starting tight ends. Doyle has been ruled out for Week 4 due to a hip injury.