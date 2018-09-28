Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) makes the touchdown catch under pressure from Baltimore Ravens defender Marlon Humphrey (29) during the first half of play on September 13 at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals will have wide receiver A.J. Green, but will be without running back Joe Mixon for Sunday's clash against the Atlanta Falcons.

Green -- who is dealing with a pelvis injury -- was removed from Friday's injury report. The Bengals' top receiving option was listed as limited on Wednesday and had a full practice on Thursday.

Mixon, who had a knee scope on Sept. 15, was listed as out. The Bengals running back told reporters on Thursday that his knee "feels great" and has resumed running and cutting. Mixon did not practice this week and joins Bengals center Billy Price (foot) in not playing against Atlanta.

Green had a great start to the 2018 season. He had six grabs for 92 yards and a score in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts. He then went off for 69 yards and three scores on five receptions in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens. He pulled in five catches for 58 yards in Week 3, but failed to get into the end zone.

The Bengals will have a full arsenal of receiving options in Week 4, but will turn to Giovani Bernard as their main ball carrier for the second consecutive game. Bernard had 12 carries for 61 yards and a score in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers. He also had five catches for 25 yards in the Bengals' loss at Carolina.

Fantasy Football Outlook

You should feel free to fire up Green in Week 4 against the Falcons, who have allowed five touchdowns to opposing wide receivers through three weeks. I have Green ranked as my No. 14 wide receiver for Week 4, after Thursday's players were removed from my top 50 wide receiving rankings.

You can also start Bernard with confidence as a low-end RB1. The Falcons have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2018. While it appears that Mixon could return to the field as early as next week, Bernard should stay in your lineup until further notice.

The Bengals and Falcons kickoff at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.