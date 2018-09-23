Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson suffered a severe left ankle injury Sunday in the second quarter of the game at the Washington Redskins, requiring him to be sent to a local hospital.

Wilkerson was carted off with what looked like a very serious injury. He covered his face mask with both hands when he was carted off. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Wilkerson was leg whipped by Packers safety Kentrell Brice just before halftime. Brice immediately motioned to the Packers' bench for medical assistance while Wilkerson grabbed his left leg.

Wilkerson was one of the Packers' top free-agent signings this offseason. First-year general manager Brian Gutekunst gave the former New York Jets defensive lineman a one-year, $5 million contract to try to resurrect his career in Green Bay. The deal also contained up to $3 million in incentives.

The Jets cut Wilkerson, 28, after just two seasons of a five-year, $86 million contract.

Wilkerson was a first-round draft pick of the Jets in 2011 and had suffered a broken leg to close his 2015 season.

The Packers also finished the first half without starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who suffered a back injury and was questionable to return.