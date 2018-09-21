Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on September 28, 2017. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

While the game plan will change, the Green Bay Packers are sticking with the same blueprint for Aaron Rodgers this week.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Friday that Rodgers will not practice until Saturday, following the same path for his quarterback as the team did a week ago.

"That's the goal," said McCarthy. "He's done a ton of work with the strength staff and the training staff. Hopefully he'll get out there tomorrow and have similar work (to last Saturday) and we roll right into the game."

Rodgers sprained his left knee in the season opener against the Chicago Bears. Although he returned to the game and led Green Bay to a stirring comeback victory by throwing three fourth-quarter touchdown passes, Rodgers did not practice until the day before last Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player acquitted himself well against Minnesota, finishing 30 of 42 for 281 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. He also was sacked four times.

The Packers appeared well on the way to victory after building a 13-point lead, but the Vikings stormed back with 22 fourth-quarter points in the eventual 29-29 tie.

The 34-year-old Rodgers said earlier this week that he was concerned that the condition of his knee will only worsen as the season progresses.

"Hopefully it goes the other way though," said Rodgers. "Obviously it won't be 100 percent, so I'll just adjust accordingly to how I'm feeling and try to get through."

How the knee feels could impact lead to a practice regimen that evolves on a weekly basis.

"It just depends on how the week goes with the rehab and the recovery," said Rodgers. "Obviously, I'd love to be better than I was last week as far as health-wise but there's some factors that are out of my control."

The Packers (1-0-1) will play their first road game of the season when they visit the Washington Redskins on Sunday afternoon.

Rodgers ranks second in franchise history in passing yards (39,069) and touchdown passes (317), trailing Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre in both categories (61,655 and 442, respectively).